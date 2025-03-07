Apple Music gives Britain's monarch the aux

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It turns out everyone likes to share their music suggestions, even monarchs. Apple Music has announced a new show called The King's Music Room, hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Yes, we know you've been dying to discover the getting ready playlist he made for the coronation that cost taxpayers £72 million ($93 million).

The show's March 10 release coincides with Commonwealth Day and the playlist reportedly features artists from across continents — the release calls out artists such as Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue and Davido. "Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me," King CharIes III states during the introduction. "It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy." He'll also share his, sure to be fascinating, encounters with some of the musicians.

If you're dying to know what Britain's longest heir apparent listened to over the years while waiting his turn then tune in to The King's Music Room on Monday, March 10 at 6AM GMT. It will also air at additional times on Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits throughout music and Tuesday. Those looks into the King's soul are free, though Apple Music subscribers can access it at anytime.