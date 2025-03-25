Apple Music integration is now available on more DJ platforms

Starting today, DJs will have access to Apple Music's catalog of over 100 million songs through more hardware and software platforms. DJs of all skill levels can build and mix sets on AlphaTheta, Serato, Engine DJ, Denon DJ, Numark and RANE DJ. This news follows the initial debut of Apple Music integration with Algoriddim's djay Pro software last year. There's also a new name for the whole initiative: DJ with Apple Music. And yes, a subscription is required.

This isn't to be confused with Apple Music's DJ Mixes, a separate program that began in 2021. The idea there was to attract creators of said DJ mixes and sets to the platform by leveraging Shazam's technology (owned by Apple) to ensure proper royalties were paid out. Now, Apple says, it's giving DJs access to its music catalog so it can be used as a creative tool and so they can easily tap into their personal libraries. There's a new DJ with Apple Music category page in the streaming app with curated playlists, and each platform has its own curator page complete with practice material.

Spotify used to allow integration with third-party DJ apps, but the service stopped doing so in 2020. If you're looking for options, djay Pro works with Tidal and SoundCloud, in addition to Apple Music.