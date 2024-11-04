Celeste's iconic score gets an acoustic tribute album

There's something so nice about listening to the score of your favorite games or movies. Composer ROZEN has attempted to add to this experience, releasing Celeste's Secret Hideaway, an acoustic album inspired by the game Celeste. He previously created Ghibli Secret Hideaway, another acoustic collection of arrangements, in honor of Studio Ghibli's music.

If you haven't played it before, Celeste is a single-player adventure game in which you help Madeline cope with her mental health and inner demons to reach the top of Celeste mountain. Developer Maddy Makes Games released Celeste in 2018. ROZEN's Celeste's Secret Hideaway pays tribute to the game's original score by Lena Raine.

"The goal with Celeste Secret Hideaway is to transform the game’s iconic melodies into warm, intimate folk and acoustic arrangements, enveloping listeners in a rich soundscape that echoes the serenity of snow-covered mountains and quiet, fire-lit cabins," ROZEN said in a statement. "Every track is designed to evoke the spirit of exploration and introspection, pairing soothing guitar work and delicate string instruments with an emotional journey. It’s a perfect soundtrack for cozy moments, drawing you into its quiet, reflective world, and making it an ideal companion for chilly fall evenings and wintry nights." The album has 12 tracks and is now available digitally and to stream, with CD, cassette and vinyl versions coming soon.

