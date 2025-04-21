Fyre Festival is becoming a music streaming service that might not be a scam this time

The Fyre Festival saga is getting an unexpected new chapter. Shawn Rech, who co-founded the TruBlu streaming network for crime and investigative content, is planning to leverage the Fyre Festival name for a new music streaming platform. He's acquired select intellectual property trademarks for the famously failed music event whose co-founder Billy McFarland went to jail for fraud . However, Rech will not play a role in Fyre Festival's hypothetical live events. According to him, he's just trying to capitalize on the name's familiarity for his own project.

"It has nothing to do with music," Rech told Deadline in a surprisingly candid statement. "I needed a big name that people would remember, even if it's attached to infamy, so that's why I bought these [trademarks] to start the streaming network."

Deadline reports that the Fyre Music Streaming will have a subscription video-on-demand platform and free ad-supported television channels. Rech claims it will launch at Thanksgiving. "We're building something authentic and lasting," he said.