Fyre Festival is becoming a music streaming service that might not be a scam this time
Here's hoping they have a robust refund policy.
The Fyre Festival saga is getting an unexpected new chapter. Shawn Rech, who co-founded the TruBlu streaming network for crime and investigative content, is planning to leverage the Fyre Festival name for a new music streaming platform. He's acquired select intellectual property trademarks for the music event whose co-founder Billy McFarland . However, Rech will not play a role in Fyre Festival's hypothetical live events. According to him, he's just trying to capitalize on the name's familiarity for his own project.
"It has nothing to do with music," Rech told Deadline in a surprisingly candid statement. "I needed a big name that people would remember, even if it's attached to infamy, so that's why I bought these [trademarks] to start the streaming network."
Deadline reports that the Fyre Music Streaming will have a subscription video-on-demand platform and free ad-supported television channels. Rech claims it will launch at Thanksgiving. "We're building something authentic and lasting," he said.
It takes an impressive amount of hubris to use the name of a comically ridiculous music festival fraud and expect people to give you money for it. But considering Rech did manage to get TruBlu off the ground, maybe his music platform will actually exist. If the fact that the second Fyre Festival has already been is any sign of what's to come, though, it will be a hilarious exercise in schadenfreude.