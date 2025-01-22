Many Akai devices will soon support Native Instruments sound packs

Akai and Native Instruments are sort of like the Nintendo and Sega of music production. These long-time rivals offer many similar products, but some musicians get drawn to Akai's MPC workflow while others choose NI's Maschine platform. Soon, folks may not have to choose at all. These two icons of the space are teaming up. The MPC platform will soon be home to Native Instruments sound packs.

This means that if you currently use an MPC Live II or a Key 61, or any other number of standalone music-making machines by Akai, you'll be able to pull up legit Native Instruments sounds for your tracks. This is a truly big deal. The MPC workflow is iconic and many genres of music wouldn't be the same without it. At the same time, NI is known for its top-tier instruments and sounds.

"This collaboration bridges two iconic brands to provide creators with a fully integrated ecosystem," said Simon Cross, CPO of Native Instruments. "By combining Akai's legendary hardware with our expansive sound libraries and tools, we're pushing the boundaries of music creation."

We spoke to legendary instrument designer Roger Linn, who originally invented the MPC platform all the way back in 1988, about this partnership. He's no longer with Akai in an official capacity but said that putting NI instruments on Akai products will "really benefit both companies." He also said that the move perfectly positions MPC devices "to be the next standard musical instrument like the guitar or piano."

Linn, who also invented modern digital music-making concepts like swing and quantization, heaped praise on newer MPC devices, as the platform has come a long way since the MPC60 in 1988. He says that products like the Live II are "still warm and fuzzy for the people who are familiar with the MPC, while moving toward a DAW (digital audio workstation)." The Native Instruments integration promises to make these products even warmer and fuzzier.

The only caveat? MPC devices can only access Play Series instruments and official Expansions, which are genre-specific sound packs. You won't be able to pull up, say, the full Massive X synthesizer or Kontakt. All told, there are five instruments that will be available in the middle of February, along with five Expansions. These have all been "expertly tailored for the MPC platform." More releases are likely to follow, assuming positive user feedback.

We asked Native Instruments CPO Simon Cross if there are plans for compatibility in the other direction. Will the Native Instruments Maschine+ standalone groovebox be able to pull up Akai plugins and sound packs? There are no current plans, which is something of a bummer. It's a bit understandable, given that the company only has one standalone device, but still.

Akai

Finally, the partnership extends to MPK controllers. Akai's line of MIDI controllers will soon integrate with Native Instruments' Native Kontrol Standard (NKS). This means that Akai controllers will be able to "seamlessly control all NKS-compatible plugins." The integration allows for pre-mapped controls and "intuitive navigation" directly from MPK devices. The software update drops at end of February.

This expands controller compatibility to over 1,800 new instruments and plugins. The NKS standard is also coming to third-party controllers in the near future from companies like M-Audio, Novation and Korg, among others.

To celebrate the burgeoning partnership, all current MPK Series owners will receive a free copy of Komplete 15 Select. This is a curated bundle of Native Instruments instruments and effects. Again, this is free for all MPK Series owners, and not just new purchasers.

As for Linn, his company currently manufactures the ultra-expressive MIDI controller LinnStrument. The device tracks finger movements in five ways, to bring acoustic-like expressiveness to digital instruments. He also (relatively) recently co-designed one of my all-time favorite drum machines, the Tempest, along with MIDI and synthesizer luminary Dave Smith, who passed away in 2022.