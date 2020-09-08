Native Instruments crams its powerful music-making software in a standalone groovebox

Basically everyone in the music world right now is trying to break away from the PC. It’s not that DAWs and VSTs don’t have their place. But there’s a growing desire to put actual hardware in front of people and all the better if that hardware works just the same even when your computer is shut down. This poses a challenge for companies like Native Instruments that have built an empire around making music on a computer. So it did the obvious thing: It built a computer. And then stuck it inside the chassis of it’s well regarded Maschine controllers.

Physically the Maschine+ is basically indistinguishable from the Maschine MkIII. There’s the same set of 16 large pads on the front, eight encoders for tweaking parameters, two reasonably large color screens and a host of navigation and transport controls. But under the hood is a completely different beast. The + has a quad-core processor and 4GB of RAM inside which allows it to run a selection of Native Instruments plugins even when it’s not connected to a computer. (Though, it can still operate as a controller for the Maschine software when plugged in.)