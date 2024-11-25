Spotify will now save your listening history for up to 90 days

Spotify just announced that it's begun rolling out a new "Recents" page that keeps tabs on everything you've been listening to. This section of the app will hold onto content for up to 90 days and integrates with music, podcasts and even audiobooks. The page also keeps an eye on saved content.

The platform says this should be useful for "picking up a paused podcast, finding last week's earworm or finally playing that saved album or audiobook." This page replaces the "Listening History" tab and will work for both free and Premium subscribers.

All you have to do is tap on your profile picture, open the sidebar and click on Recents. Everything will be listed in chronological order, but there are some available filters to help winnow down the search. Spotify also says users will be able to find this page by scrolling through the home feed. The tool releases today for iOS and Android, but could take a while before it reaches every user throughout the globe.

Spotify $SPOT delivery a strong Q3 and really turned on the cash printer lately. Here's everything you need to know👇 pic.twitter.com/RPVPDm7ee3 — Investing visuals (@ZeevyInvesting) November 13, 2024

The music and Joe Rogan streaming app has been busy lately. It beefed up its audiobook tools , which is nice, and added an in-app cover art maker for playlists . CEO Daniel Ek recently crowed that 2024 will likely be the platform's first full year of profitability.