What we’re listening to: Celeste Secret Hideaway and The Loop

In What We're Listening To, Engadget editors and writers share what music they can't get enough of lately.

Rozen – Celeste Secret Hideaway



The original Celeste soundtrack by Lena Raine is a masterpiece that's stuck around in my head ever since I played the game for the first time back in 2018. It beautifully evokes the game's (and player's) emotional journey scaling the eponymous magical mountain, and I find myself popping it on pretty regularly when I need some non-distracting background music to get work done or get into a creative headspace. To my delight, Rozen — a composer and arranger known for albums inspired by Studio Ghibli and other media — released an acoustic interpretation of the Celeste soundtrack at the beginning of November, and I'm loving its cozier take on the whole thing.

"The goal with Celeste Secret Hideaway is to transform the game's iconic melodies into warm, intimate folk and acoustic arrangements, enveloping listeners in a rich soundscape that echoes the serenity of snow-covered mountains and quiet, fire-lit cabins," Rozen said at the time of its release.

It definitely succeeds — Celeste Secret Hideaway feels like sipping hot chocolate from the comfort of your home on a crisp winter day. It's hard to pick a favorite because the tracks fit together so well as a complete package. This is one you can just throw on and listen to all the way through (or even on a loop, which I've caught myself doing), no skips. — Cheyenne MacDonald, Weekend Editor

Jordan Rakei – The Loop



Jordan Rakei has always had a distinctive voice, but on his fifth full-length album, The Loop, the Kiwi singer and multi-instrumentalist delivers his most consistent collection of songs yet. Across 13 tracks, there's no filler, with a few songs even standing out as some of the best of his career.

An early highlight comes in "Freedom," the album's second single. Here, Rakei melds the jazz-inspired instrumentation of his earlier work with a soulful number about the importance of staying young at heart. "Freedom likes it tough/Freedom's had enough/Freedom calls your bluff," Rakei sings in the song's explosive chorus, a group of talented backup singers helping add punch to the delivery.

Another standout is "Learning," the album's most overtly political song. "When all the people of the world have a dream/As they've always longed to live in meritocracy/And the leaders of the free, are not who they claim to be," Rakei sings in the song's first verse. Throughout the track, there's a beautiful contrast between the unadorned quality of his voice and the orchestra providing the song's melody.

In an interview with Clash Music, Rakei said he wrote "Learning" after the birth of his first child. "Bringing my son into the world, I'm conscious that there's a lot I need to teach him, but also, how much I still have to learn..." And that's The Loop in a nutshell; it understands the challenges of living in 2024, but it never despairs or forgets that there's so much we can do on our own. — Igor Bonifacic, Senior Reporter