NBA League Pass gets multiview just in time for the season to start

NBA League Pass is getting some cool new features for the 2024-25 season . This includes multiview, which is an oft-requested tool. Multiview allows basketball fans to watch up to four games at once on the same screen.

The feature works on TVs, smartphones and tablets, and will likely be a mainstay of bookies everywhere. It’s actually available right now to subscribers, for those keeping track of preseason developments. The season officially starts on October 22, so that’ll be when multiview really starts to prove its worth.

NBA

There’s a new smart rewind tool that’ll automatically pick out key highlights and plays to check out. Subscribers will also be able to download full games for offline viewing, which could be a boon for flights and the like. Just stay away from spoilers.

NBA League Pass is an app that exists in the year 2024. That means it’s getting stuffed with a whole lot of AI. There’s something called NBA Insights, which features an algorithm trained on “deep basketball understanding.” The algo will use its knowledge to “identify key narratives, player performances and notable milestones, providing fans with a continuous feed of text-based updates that go beyond the box score.” Here’s hoping it keeps hallucinations to a minimum.

The league is also using generative AI to localize content, offering translations and automated recaps in French, Portuguese and Spanish. Finally, there’s something called the “Dunk Score.” As the name suggests, this is an AI-calculated grade for dunks. The calculations happen in real time based on a “player’s jumping distance, style and force at the rim and defensive efforts from the opposing team.”

For the uninitiated, NBA League Pass provides access to hundreds of out-of-market games throughout the season. The premium ad-free version costs $25 per month, or $160 per season. The standard ad-filled subscription costs $17 per month or $110 per season. NBA TV, which is a more limited service to watch out-of-market games, is still available via cable providers.

