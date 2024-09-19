Oprah buys back her Apple TV+ documentary to lock it away

A documentary on Oprah Winfrey is no longer coming to Apple TV+. Why, you might ask? Well, Winfrey, herself, bought back the rights to it, PageSix reports. Allegedly, Winfrey and filmmaker Kevin Macdonald clashed on the final product, with the latter not making requested edits.

A spokesperson for Winfrey put things a bit nicer: "As the Apple TV+ deal was coming to an end, Ms. Winfrey bought back the rights to her docu-series and has since decided to put the doc on hold. Ms. Winfrey believes Lisa Erspamer and Kevin MacDonald are incredibly talented filmmakers and is grateful for the time and energy they put into the project." Erspamer previously worked with Winfrey for a long time at OWN but was let go in 2012.

Winfrey was initially very involved in Apple TV+, even speaking at its launch. She signed a multi-year deal with the platform, launching shows such as The Oprah Conversation, but the agreement ended in 2022. It's unclear how much Winfrey, a billionaire, had to spend to get the rights back, with some sources saying it was in the millions and others claiming just six figures.