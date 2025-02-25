Philips Hue Sync now available on LG smart TVs, eliminating the need for a control box

The Philips Hue Sync app is now available for many LG televisions, allowing synchronization between smart lights and TV screens. This eliminates the need for one of those dedicated sync boxes , as everything gets handled through the app.

For the uninitiated, Philips Hue smart lights dynamically adjust color and brightness to match the content playing on-screen. The app, along with an associated Hue lighting system, works with content from set-top boxes, streaming sticks, platforms like Netflix and, of course, gaming consoles. You haven't really played Balatro until you've played it with matching lighting effects .

The Philips Hue Sync TV app supports multiple image formats, including 8K, 4K, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. It uses a "proprietary syncing algorithm" to create "the ultimate surround lighting experience." It's available worldwide for compatible LG smart TVs right now. Just make sure the TV is running webOS 24 or later.

There's a major caveat here. This is one expensive app. It costs around $130 (depending on where you live) and that only covers a single TV. However, folks can opt for a monthly subscription of $3 that can handle up to three televisions. That's a bit more palatable.