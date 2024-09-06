The new Philips Hue Sync Box can keep up with your game console’s framerates

The box’s HDMI 2.1 supports up to 8K at 60Hz for video and 4K at 120Hz for gaming.

Signify launched a more future-proofed Philips Hue Sync Box, the company’s gizmo that plugs into your TV and creates a light show synced with your onscreen content. Unlike the original model from 2019, the upgraded box supports HDMI 2.1, making it better suited to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box supports resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz for video and 4K at 120Hz for gaming. In theory, this should make for a smoother, more screen-accurate Hue-powered light show. Even if you don’t have a current-gen gaming console or compatible TV, the box will be better equipped to handle the gear you buy down the road.

The box can sync with up to 10 color-capable Hue lights. As with the previous model, you can tweak the brightness and intensity to your liking in the Hue app. The system also works with Alexa, Google and Siri voice assistants, a feature the company added to the older model during Covid lockdowns.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K is available now from the company’s website. It costs $350.