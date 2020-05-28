Latest in Gear

Image credit: Signify

Philips adds voice control to its Hue TV sync box

The box now works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Philips
Signify

Signify, the company formerly known as Philips Lighting, promised voice control for the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box back in January at CES. Now, the feature is finally rolling out as part of the device’s latest software update. The HDMI box syncs the company's smart lights with whatever is playing on your TV for a watching experience that’s more immersive than usual. However, it didn’t ship with voice control out of the box.

This update makes the device compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, giving you the power to switch it on or off, to start or stop the light sync function, to switch sync modes (video, music and games) and even to switch HDMI channels by issuing a voice command. The latest software update also enables synchronized surround lighting for color-capable Hue lights when watching Dolby Vision or HDR10+ content.

Finally, the update gives the box the capability to support standard infrared remote controls and the Harmony universal remote. You can configure how you want your sync box to respond to the remote’s buttons through the device’s mobile app.

In this article: Philips Hue, Signify, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

View
Amazon won't support HBO Max without Prime Video Channels tie-in

Amazon won't support HBO Max without Prime Video Channels tie-in

View
Twitter’s first fact-check of Trump was a gutless one

Twitter’s first fact-check of Trump was a gutless one

View
LG's $1,500 48-inch 4K OLED TV goes on sale next month

LG's $1,500 48-inch 4K OLED TV goes on sale next month

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr