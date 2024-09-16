Shogun and The Bear win big for Disney at the Emmys

The second Emmys of 2024 have come and gone, with streamers once again winning big for some of our favorite television shows. Disney had a fantastic night, winning 60 awards across all its platforms, including Hulu and Disney+. Hulu's limited series Shogun led it to victory with 18 wins — 14 at the Creative Arts Emmys and four on Sunday.

Shogun, based on a book of the same name, is a fictional retelling of 17th-century feudal Japan. The show took home the awards for best lead actor and lead actress in a drama series, with Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai becoming the first Japanese recipients in their respective categories. It also won for outstanding drama series, directing and period costumes, among other accolades.

The Bear also did its share, taking home 11 awards, including Jeremy Allen White's win for outstanding lead actor. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas won for supporting actor and actress in a comedy series, respectively. The Max show Hacks beat out The Bear for outstanding comedy series and lead actress. The Bear already won Disney 10 Emmys earlier this year (four coming from the Creative Arts Emmys) as the 75th Emmys were postponed to January 2024 from September 2023 due to last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Disney's competitor HBO's Max received 14 wins, while Netflix received 24 and Apple TV+ got 10 — the excellent Slow Horses scored an Emmy for outstanding writing for a drama series.