Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will premier on Fortnite beginning May 2

There's a new animated Star Wars show coming soon and it's set to actually premiere in the game Fortnite. Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will be available to watch in-game starting on May 2 at 10AM ET. This is two full days before the show streams on Disney+.

Viewing will take place in a new in-game location called Star Wars Watch Party Island. Epic Games says that this area was built using Unreal Editor for Fortnite and uses official assets to create a "breathtaking environment inspired by a galaxy far, far away." Players will only have access to the first two episodes.

For the uninitiated, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is an anthology series consisting of animated shorts. It takes a look at the criminal underworld, centering on the bounty hunter Cad Bane and the force-sensitive assassin Asajj Ventress.

This is part of a larger collaboration between Fortnite and Star Wars. The game will receive new Star Wars content every week for use in Battle Royale. Players will be able to pilot X-wings and duke it out as Emperor Palpatine. A dark side version of Jar Jar Binks will also be a playable character.

This isn't the first time our favorite space wizards appeared in Fortnite. The game once made Luke, Han and Leia playable characters and added the iconic lightsaber as a weapon.