An Apple TV app is finally available for Android devices

After years of waiting, the Apple TV app is finally available natively on Android devices. This version was "built from the ground up" to take advantage of the Android operating system and is currently ready for download from the Google Play Store. It was designed for smartphones, tablets and foldables.

This is a full version of the app, with all of the stuff Apple users have come to expect. There's a feature for picking up a show where you left off and a tool for downloading content to watch offline. It works via Wi-Fi or cellular.

The app allows access to Apple TV+ content, so you can finally watch the absolute boatload of original shows the platform pumps out. It's a veritable cornucopia of sci-fi goodness, with hit shows like Severance , Silo and For All Mankind . The platform also airs non-genre fare like Ted Lasso, Shrinking and Slow Horses. New users get a free seven-day trial to the platform. Otherwise, pricing is the same as always and folks can sign up for subscriptions via Google Play.

The app even grants access to MLS Season Pass content, just in time for Major League Soccer's 2025 season. Sports fans can also check out a weekly MLB double-header each Friday with no local restrictions.

There have been workarounds to get Apple TV content on Android devices. In the past, users were forced to enter credentials via the web app or use a Prime Video bundle. Android TVs have long had a dedicated Apple TV app, but there was no way to subscribe on the television itself. That also changed today, as Google Play now offers the ability to subscribe on Android TVs.

There's no casting support on this first version of the app, but we hope it'll come soon via a future update. The Apple TV app only works on devices running Android 10 or later.