Apple is reportedly developing a comedy film based on The Oregon Trail

The Oregon Trail, which is probably one of the most recognizable computer games for people who grew up in the 80s and 90s, is set to become a movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple is developing a live-action film adaption for the game, with Will Speck and Josh Gordon attached to the project as directors and producers. Seeing as the collaborators are known for films like Blades of Glory, The Oregon Trail movie will likely be a comedy rather than a depressing drama about a 19th-century pioneer family dying off one by one due to dysentery and starvation.

The Hollywood Reporter's sources also said that the movie will feature a couple of musical numbers "in the vein of Barbie." Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen and who were recently nominated for an Emmy for a number Steve Martin performed in the past season of Only Murders in the Building, will reportedly produce original music for the film. Kenneth and Keith Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah), along with Max Reisman, are writing the screenplay. It's still very early days for the production, though: There are no actors attached to the project yet, and Apple hasn't even formally announced it.

Originally created by Don Rawitsch, Bill Heinemann and Paul Dillenberger, the original Oregon Trail game was first released in 1971. In the game, you're supposed to buy supplies, hunt for food and travel west at a reasonable pace while trying to keep your caravan your caravan alive.