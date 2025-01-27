Apple Sports adds the FA Cup and other UK soccer tournies

On the same day Apple launched iOS 18.3 to the public, its dedicated sports app got a few tweaks — including beefed-up soccer coverage. Apple Sports also now has a new way to navigate favorites and broadcast info for each game's page.

Apple has invested heavily in soccer for Apple TV+, scooping up the exclusive global rights to Major League Soccer (MLS) until 2033. The streaming service also has several exclusive MLS documentaries, including one about Lionel Messi. His arrival in America's premier soccer league quickly doubled the service's subscriptions. In a far less expensive move, today's Apple Sports update adds the ability to track match scores from England's FA Cup, the EFL Championship and the League Cup.

The update adds a couple of UI tweaks, too. You can now swipe left or right to quickly scroll through your favorite teams and leagues. And it's easier to find out how to watch games: Each page now shows which network each nationally broadcast game is on.

Apple Sports arrived in February 2024 as an easy, ad-free way to track scores and standings — including on the iPhone's Lock Screen through Live Activities. The app launched with support for basketball, hockey and soccer, the three major sports active last February. It was later updated to include baseball and football ahead of MLB and the NFL's opening days. In December, Apple added the ability to schedule Live Activities and a tab in the Play-By-Play section for video highlights.