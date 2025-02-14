Netflix's content briefly showed up in the Apple TV app

Breaking: Someone made an oopsie. On Thursday, word spread online that some of Netflix's content began appearing in the Apple TV app. The lack of an official announcement (and extremely buggy nature) of the integration was enough to cast doubt on the news. But that didn't stop users from rejoicing and sharing "FINALLY!" GIFs on social media. Unfortunately, your triumphant festivities weren't warranted, as the company has said it was unintentional.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Verge on Friday that the Apple TV app integration was an error that has been rolled back. Indeed, Redditors who had been tracking the forbidden fruit with unbridled glee confirmed that all signs of Netflix content had since vanished from Apple's streaming hub.

While the boo-boo was still active, PC World reported it let you add Netflix originals like Stranger Things, Cobra Kai and The Crown but lacked licensed shows and movies. Even the available content was a buggy mess. For example, only season five of The Crown was available, leaving you to wonder what hijinks Liz and the gang had gotten into before or after the grunge era. The "Add to Watchlist" and "Continue Watching" features were also said to be spotty.

It's easy to speculate that such a glitch was tied to internal testing accidentally made public, but there's no reason to assume that's anything but wishful thinking. A Netflix spokesperson told Engadget that the bug was on Apple's end, putting even more of a damper on that prospect. So, at least for now, you'll have to watch Netflix content in the Netflix app, leaving Apple's for a well-earned rewatch of The Sopranos (via Max), The Bear (via Hulu) and Apple's own Silo.

Update, February 19, 2025, 5:16PM ET: This story has been updated to clarify that the mistake was a bug on Apple's end, not Netflix's.