Netflix raises subscription prices again, with its Standard plan now costing $18 per month

Netflix's earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024 recently dropped. While results like an operating income of more than $10 billion and a 16 percent revenue increase seem to be good news for the company's shareholders, Netflix users won't be so fortunate. Subscription prices are going up yet again, starting today.

The Standard plan with ads is inching up from $7 to $8 a month, while the ad-free version of Standard will rise from $15 to $18 a month. The monthly rates for Premium, which offers 4K Ultra HD and HDR, will increase from $23 to $25. Adding an extra member from outside your household to a streaming plan is also getting more expensive, changing from $8 a month to $9 a month.

"As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," the company said in its shareholder letter. "To that end, we are adjusting prices today across most plans in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina."

In 2023, Netflix eliminated its Basic plan in major markets. That change preceded the most recent increase in subscription costs, less than two years ago.