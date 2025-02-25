Paramount+ adds 50 classic MTV Unplugged episodes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a music fan of a certain age, there's a good chance MTV Unplugged has special place in your heart. With the first episode airing in 1989, over the decades the series has produced some of the most memorable live performances in history. Who could forget Nirvana's set, recorded less than a year before Kurt Cobain would tragically take his own life in 1994, or when Alice in Chains played one of its final shows with former lead vocalist Layne Staley. There are too many memorable episodes to count, and now you can watch more than 50 of them, including the two I just mentioned, on Paramount+.

As Paramount notes, many of the episodes haven't been available to watch in more than 20 years. From that perspective, the most interesting release is Oasis' (in)famous 1996 set. For the uninitiated, it's an episode that almost didn't happen. In the days leading up to the performance, the story goes that lead singer Liam Gallagher complained of a sore throat. On the day the band was scheduled to tape the episode, he showed up an hour before "absolutely sh**faced," according to his brother Noel, who went on to sing the entire set on his own. Despite its place in music history, before today it was nearly impossible to find a high-quality video of the performance. On YouTube, for instance, you can find a bootleg recording or two, but as you can imagine, the fidelity isn't there.

This isn't the first the Paramount+ has dug into the MTV archives to expand its catalog. Earlier this year, the streamer had an entire special program around Eric Clapton's 1992 set. If you want to check out the performances for yourself, Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial.