Paramount+ Cyber Monday deal: Get a two-month subscription with Showtime for $6

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Cyber Monday streaming deals are still kicking, and Paramount+ has a rare one this time around. One of our top picks in our best streaming services guide, Paramount+ has discounted two months of both its ad-supported tier and Showtime tier to just $6. That comes out to $3 per month for the promo period, allowing you to catch up on originals like Star Trek: Discovery and watch a growing selection of sports content.

The deal runs through December 4 and applies to Paramount+ Essential (with ads, usually $8) and Paramount+ with Showtime (ad-free, usually $13) tiers. The latter is a better value for sure and a rare discount on an ad-free tier of a streaming service. Just remember you'll get charged standard pricing after the two months expire, so be sure to cancel in advance if you don't want to pay the full price after the promo ends.

Paramount+ Paramount+ with Showtime $3/month $13/month Get two months of streaming on the cheap. See at Paramount+

Paramount+ has originals like Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, Tulsa King (for the Sly Stalone fans) and Lioness. The platform's sports content includes the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, European League and NWSL soccer matches.

This Cyber Monday streaming deal only applies to new and former subscribers, so you're out of luck if you already pay for the service. Also, note that the sale only applies to monthly pricing, not annual subscriptions.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.