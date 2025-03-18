Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: What's the best streaming package for you?

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You don't have to subscribe to traditional cable to enjoy live TV. You can get that along with live and on-demand sports, news and shows and movies from popular channels with a subscription to Sling TV. There are two popular tiers: Sling Orange for $45.99 per month, on sale right now for $23 for your first month, and Sling Blue for $50.99 per month, on sale at half off for $25.50 for your first month as well. Combine the two for the best of both worlds with Sling Orange & Blue for $65.99 per month, or $33 for your first month right now.

With all three packages, you don't need to sign a contract, and you can customize them with add-on channels and extras like Paramount+ with Showtime to Max. You can also choose from thousands of movies and TV shows to watch on demand. What's the difference between the two main packages, and which one is best for you? We're here to help.

What do you get with Sling Orange?

Sling Orange is $45.99 per month and half off right now for your first month at $23. This is the ideal plan for sports lovers since it includes various ESPN channels that air all the big games. It comes with access to a total of 35 channels, including eight exclusive sports and family channels like ESPN (and ESPN variant channels, including ESPN 4K), Disney Channel, Freeform, MotorTrend and QVC, all of which aren't available in the Sling Blue standalone plan.

Other shared channels include TBS, TNT, CNN, AMC, History, Comedy Central, BBC America, Vice and more. You don't get local news, but you can get around that with a digital antenna. Stream on one device at a time and enjoy 50 hours of DVR storage to record content to watch at your leisure and based on your schedule.

What do you get with Sling Blue?

Sling Blue is $50.99 per month and $25.50 for your first month to try it out. This plan is ideal for bigger families, TV lovers who enjoy channel surfing, and those who want to watch the local news without opting for an antenna. You get 11 additional channels, including 19 exclusive news and entertainment channels like ABC, Fox and NBC local news. While you won't get ESPN nor the Disney Channel, you do get Fox Sports and FS1 4K where you can watch NFL and MLB games, as well as NFL Network for the latest football games and commentary.

Other channels exclusive to this plan include Bravo, Discovery Channel, E!, FX, HLN, MSNBC, National Geographic, SYFY, TLC, USA and truTV. There's also the option to stream on up to three devices at a time, so everyone in the family can watch what they want simultaneously. You get the same 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage without the need for a separate physical box.

What do you get with Sling Orange & Blue?

As the name implies Sling Orange & Blue combines both plans into one for $65.99 per month, or $33 for your first month. You get access to 46 channels, including all 22 exclusive channels like Fox Sports, ESPN and local news channels, as well as plenty of shared channels. Additionally, you can stream live TV on up to four screens at the same time with this combined plan. Best for bigger families with diverse interests, dad can catch the baseball game while the kids enjoy Disney shows and mom dives into the latest Real Housewives episode.

What deals are currently available for Sling TV?

With all three plans right now, you get not only half off your first month, but also a free month of AMC+. This will give you access to upcoming shows like the second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City along with popular series like Dark Winds, Mayfair Witches, Mad Men, and Interview With the Vampire.

For busy families, those who want to watch content that airs past their bedtime or individuals who love to re-watch favorite episodes or stockpile for binging, you don't have to be limited to just 50 hours of DVR storage. Upgrade to unlimited DVR storage with any plan for an additional $5 per month, which also includes an Auto Record function.

What to know about add-on channels

There are more than 30 customizable options, including add-on channels and packages for an additional fee. Add MLB.TV, for example, for $29.99 per month to get access to Major League Baseball games. Get HBO's Max streaming service for an additional $16.99 per month to watch hot shows like The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones and the upcoming season of The Last of Us along with library content like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos.

Another enticing add-on is Paramount+ with Showtime for $10 per month, on sale right now for free for the first month. And while this package does not include CBS nor access to the Paramount+ app, you get all Showtime channels plus Sho x BET, so you won't miss an episode of the riveting show Yellowjackets nor highly anticipated upcoming series like Dexter: Resurrection.

There's also Starz for $10.99 per month, on promotion for free for the first month, to enjoy series like Power Book II: Ghost and Outlander. Other popular add-on channels include MGM+ ($5 per month, free for the first month), Discovery+ ($5.99 per month), Hallmark+ $7.99 per month) and more. Select a plan, choose desired add-on channels, and put together the perfect package for you. Select up to five add-on channels on the Sling website and you'll even get a recommendation for which plan is the best fit.

Find the right Sling package for you

Choosing the best Sling TV package depends on what you want to watch, your budget and the number of people in your family that want to watch at the same time on different devices. The best part is that you have the flexibility to cancel, pause for up to three months or switch your package at any time.

With Sling TV, you can watch at home or even on the go on your favorite devices. Signing up to the right package, you'll never miss a local news broadcast, your favorite sporting events or the best of television and movies from the channels and genres you love. At pricing starting at $45.99 per month, or $23 for your first month to test the waters, you can't go wrong cutting the cord and saving big in the process.