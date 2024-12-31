Squid Game's second season is officially Netflix's biggest TV debut
The Korean drama racked up 68 million views in its first weekend.
Squid Game has set a new high for Netflix's television programming. reported that the second season of the Korean show drew in 68 million views over its first four days. That's the biggest debut for a TV show on the streaming platform, besting the 50.1 million set by Wednesday in 2022. The first season of Squid Game also held the crown as the top-watched Netflix series for a while; households had watched it as of October 2021. The third and final season could deliver a hat trick of record results for the company when it airs .
While the show offers a skewering critique of capitalism, Netflix has been turning Squid Game into quite the cash cow. The streamer launched a less deadly , an and a based on the TV series.