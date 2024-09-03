The MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is now $10 for the rest of the season

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Soccer fans (or football to me, a Malaysian) who want to catch up on the latest Major League Soccer (MLS) matches for the rest of the 2024 season can now purchase the MLS Season Pass through Apple TV for $10. For Apple TV+ subscribers, the MLS Season Pass is free. The pass will last until the end of the 2024 season, October 19, and includes playoffs.

All matches will have English and Spanish audio, but you can also listen to the home club’s local radio announcers if you like. Additionally, the season pass includes MLS 360, the show completely covering each matchday, including pre-and post-game coverage, highlights, interviews and more.

You can also stream up to four matches at once thanks to Multiview, but the option is limited to 4K Apple TV devices or iPads. The Catch Up feature helps fans stay updated through automatically selected plays, going through goals, penalty kicks, red cards, notable shots and saves.