The new Witcher animated film finally has a legit trailer

We've been hearing about the latest animated movie based on The Witcher franchise for a while now, but we've only ever gotten a short teaser and an equally short clip. Now, finally, there's a legit full-fledged trailer. This is opportune timing, as The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep hits Netflix on February 11.

The big hook here? Geralt is voiced by Doug Cockle, reprising his role from the video games. Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey (Yennefer of Vengerberg and Jaskier in the live action show) are also reprising their roles. It's set in the universe of the TV show, surrounding events that occurred during the first season, but is based on a short story by franchise creator Andrzej Sapkowski.

The original story, called "A Little Sacrifice," involves Geralt investigating a series of attacks in a seaside village, leading to a conflict between humans and merpeople. It's generally considered one of the better short stories in the canon. There's an underwater city, which is always a good time.

The movie is directed by Kang Hei Chul. He was a storyboard artist for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which was a prequel that followed Geralt's mentor Vesemir. Studio Mir is on animation duties, the same South Korean studio that worked on Nightmare of the Wolf.

This company has an absolutely amazing pedigree. It animated the hit cartoon X-Men '97, but also stuff like The Legend of Korra, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, My Adventures with Superman and Voltron: Legendary Defender, among many others. The studio is currently finishing up the upcoming Devil May Cry anime, also for Netflix.

A fourth game in The Witcher franchise is coming, but this one stars Ciri instead of Geralt. The fifth and final season of The Witcher TV show is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2026.