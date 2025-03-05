There's an appropriately ridiculous trailer for John Mulaney's live Netflix talk show

We knew John Mulaney was getting his own live Netflix talk show after the success of last year's Everybody's in LA, but now we have more details. Mulaney dropped a trailer for the show and reconfirmed a March 12 air date.

The trailer absolutely captures the anarchic spirit of last year's specials, which is fitting for a guy who has said he "never wanted to host a talk show." The whole thing is basically a drone shot of Mulaney in a darkened parking lot, as he complains about filming the promo. Finally, he declares that "Everybody's Live is on Wednesdays live," then puts on a pair of sunglasses. He's also calling Everybody's Live with John Mulaney "the first ever celebrity sit-down talk show."

There's probably one question on the minds of anyone who watched Everybody's in LA. Will co-host Richard Kind be returning? He sure will, along with everyone's favorite delivery robot Saymo.

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney will run for 12 weeks, airing on Wednesdays. It's already been picked up for a second season, which will presumably air later in 2025 or early next year. As for Netflix, it's been steadily building out its livestreaming infrastructure. It aired that Mike Tyson/Jake Paul fight last year, along with Mulaney's previous show. It has also aired live coverage of golf matches, awards ceremonies and will stream its own Tudum event.