Twitch will open some monetization tools to even first-time streamers

At some point in 2025, Twitch plans to offer monetization tools like subscriptions and Bits for all streamers, according to an open letter from Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. Monetizing Twitch streams previously required reaching "Affiliate" status on the platform.

Having viewers subscribe to a Twitch channel or cheer with Bits (Twitch's digital currency) during a stream are the two most prominent ways the average streamer can make money from their streams, outside of passive ad revenue or sponsorships. Currently, each subscription earns you a 50/50 split on subscription revenue after processing fees and taxes, while each Bit earned during a stream translates to around $0.01.

Opening up subscriptions and Bits to "most streamers, from day one," should serve to make streaming on Twitch more enticing to anyone worried about the long process of becoming a Twitch Affiliate or Partner. Reaching either status on Twitch requires earning a certain amount of followers and streaming a certain amount of hours, on top of other criteria. With at least some monetization tools becoming available to everyone, climbing Twitch's ladder seems like it could become more about unlocking access to tools rather than the ability to earn money at all. (Thought novice streamers should keep in mind they must get a minimum of $50 to withdraw their earnings from Twitch at all.)

Alongside these changes, Clancy also announced that Twitch will introduce more ways for streamers to earn money together, new editing tools for creating clips of streams and expanded moderation tools on mobile. Twitch's has been rethinking its approach to moderation and policy violations over the last few months. Earlier in February, the company tweaked how it enforces community guideline violations, making it so violations can "expire" after a certain amount of time.