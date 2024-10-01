Watch the trailer for Squid Game 2

We are so close to getting season two of Squid Game — the show famously rejected for nearly a decade before becoming a sensation on Netflix. The streamer has just shared a full-length trailer ahead of the season's December 26 premiere, calling for viewers to "Get back in the game."

It features Gong Yoo reprising his role as the salesman. Yoo starts his day calmly, looking at the cityscape and getting ready alongside cheery music before the atmosphere turns sinister as he opens a safe, grabbing ddakji pieces. He then heads to the subway and approaches a new player, asking, "Sir, would you like to play a game with me?"

Netflix first announced Squid Game season two in 2022 but only set a release date in August — nearly three years after the first season came out. Next time, there shouldn't be as large a gap as Netflix also shared that the show's third and final season should arrive in 2025.