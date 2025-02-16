YouTube TV has reached a deal with Paramount to keep carrying CBS, CBS Sports and other channels

YouTube TV has reached a deal with Paramount to avoid cutting off subscribers' access to certain channels, including CBS, CBS Sports and Nickelodeon. Earlier this week, YouTube TV announced in a blog post that Paramount content would be removed from its platform after February 13 because the two had failed to reach "a fair agreement" that would keep those channels available. On Friday, that deadline was extended, and YouTube TV said in an update on Saturday night that a deal had been reached and access would now go on uninterrupted.

"We're happy to share that we've reached a deal to continue carrying Paramount channels, including CBS, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and more," YouTube TV wrote in a blog post and on X. "With this agreement, YouTube TV will continue to offer 100+ channels and add-ons including Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and will enable more user choice in the future. To our subscribers, we appreciate your patience while we negotiated on your behalf." BET+ will also remain available.