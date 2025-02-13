YouTube TV could remove CBS, Nickelodeon and other Paramount channels

You may lose access to CBS and CBS Sports, along with Paramount's other channels, through YouTube TV sometime in the near future. In an announcement, YouTube has revealed that it's in the middle of negotiations with the company to be able to continue offering its channels. YouTube says it's "fighting for an agreement that avoids passing along additional costs" to you, which indicates that they can't agree on a financial deal that works for both of them, as well as one that gives you "more flexibility in how you watch your favorite sports and shows."

In addition to CBS and CBS Sports, the channels affected include Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, MTV and VH1. Several add-ons for YouTube TV, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, will no longer be available, as well. YouTube started adding Paramount's channels to its lineup in 2020, when YouTube TV still cost $50 a month. Today, the live TV streaming service will set you back $70 a month for the first half year and then $83 a month going forward.

YouTube says that if it can't reach a deal with Paramount, and the company's content becomes unavailable for "an extended period of time," it will give you $8 in credit. Surprisingly, YouTube is advising viewers who want continued access to the networks shows to sign up for the Paramount+ streaming service, which costs at least $8 a month.

Paramount has also started warning subscribers that they won't be able to access its stations through YouTube TV for now and has even published a website informing them about it. The company wrote on the website that it has made a "series of fair offers" to keep the channels on the service. "YouTube TV is attempting to pressure Paramount to agree to one-sided terms, and these non-market demands may lead to an avoidable loss of Paramount's networks on YouTube TV, in addition to the removal of Paramount+ and BET+ from YouTube's Primetime Channels, on February 13," a Paramount spokesperson told Engadget. "Paramount has a long track record of successfully and amicably renewing partnerships with every major distributor, including several in recent months, and we will continue our efforts to reach a new agreement with YouTube TV," they also said.

Update, February 14, 2025, 12:08 AM ET: This story has been updated to add Paramount's statement.

Update, February 14, 2025, 11:33 AM ET: Variety reports that YouTube and Paramount have extended their deadline, though for how long is not clear. In a Tweet, YouTube TV wrote that "We've reached a short-term extension with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV. Subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS. We appreciate your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf."