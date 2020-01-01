YouTube TV is adding 14 ViacomCBS channels to its lineup

Thanks to an expanded, multi-year distribution agreement between Google and ViacomCBS, YouTube TV will add another 14 channels. BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 will arrive on YouTube TV this summer. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic will join the platform in the future, but the partners didn’t announce when.

YouTube TV will continue to host CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and The CW, and it will still distribute ViacomCBS’ premium subscription services, like SHOWTIME.