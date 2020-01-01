Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: John Lamparski via Getty Images

YouTube TV is adding 14 ViacomCBS channels to its lineup

BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and more arrive this summer.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
42m ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: (L_R) Sherri Redstone, Stephen Colbert, Gayle King and Nelson Griggs attend as ViacomCBS Inc. rings the opening bell at NASDAQ on December 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
John Lamparski via Getty Images

Thanks to an expanded, multi-year distribution agreement between Google and ViacomCBS, YouTube TV will add another 14 channels. BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 will arrive on YouTube TV this summer. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic will join the platform in the future, but the partners didn’t announce when.

YouTube TV will continue to host CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and The CW, and it will still distribute ViacomCBS’ premium subscription services, like SHOWTIME.

"We're excited to launch ViacomCBS' portfolio on YouTube TV this summer, " said Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships at YouTube TV. "Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms."

Launched in 2017, YouTube TV already has more than two million subscribers, which as TechCrunch points out, makes it one of the fastest-rising options for pay-TV over the internet. While the price has jumped from $35 per month to $50 per month, YouTube TV has reached a deal with WarnerMedia to bring HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to the platform, secured PBS and PBS Kids content and managed to get most of Sinclair’s Fox regional sports channels. It’s also available on more devices, including Amazon Fire TV devices and PS4.

In this article: youtube tv, google, viacomcbs, networks, channels, agreement, distribution, streaming tv, bet, mtv, comedy central, nickelodeon, cbs, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

View
Apple MacBook Pro review (13-inch, 2020): Easier to recommend

Apple MacBook Pro review (13-inch, 2020): Easier to recommend

View
Wink smart home users have one week to subscribe or be shut off

Wink smart home users have one week to subscribe or be shut off

View
LG finally takes the wraps off its mid-range Velvet smartphone

LG finally takes the wraps off its mid-range Velvet smartphone

View
Gocycle’s GXi is a folding e-bike with few equals

Gocycle’s GXi is a folding e-bike with few equals

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr