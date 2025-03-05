YouTube's new Premium Lite offers ad-free viewing on most videos for $8 per month

YouTube has introduced a new subscription option for viewing with reduced ads compared with its pricey but ad-free Premium plans. This Premium Lite plan is rolling out in the US starting today. It costs $8 per month, compared with $14 per month for Premium. All users in YouTube's pilot markets of Australia, Germany and Thailand will gain access to Premium Lite in the coming weeks.

Most videos will be available without ads under this subscription, such as podcasts, gaming, fashion, beauty and news content. But the company is treating music content differently since its YouTube Music service is baked into the full YouTube Premium offering. There will still be ads on music and music videos, as well as on Shorts.

"When we talk to our users what we found is there's a whole swath of people who want an ad-free, uninterrupted streaming service but they don't necessarily want a music service. That's where we got the idea of Premium Lite," YouTube's chief product officer, Johanna Voolich, said in a video regarding the news. "It's really cool because it allows us to give these kinds of viewers more choice, but it also unlocks a new revenue stream for our creators."

You'll likely see ads as you browse and search YouTube as well. Downloads and background play, two other key features of the Premium plan, won't be available to Premium Lite subscribers.

YouTube began testing a lower-cost subscription plan in several markets in October 2024. Similarly, during that trial, the company offered users most content without advertisements, although it did show "video ads on music content and Shorts, and non-interruptive ads when you search and browse."

The platform is still treating Premium Lite as a pilot. YouTube plans to expand the tier to more countries later this year. It will also "introduce more ways for our users to get the most from their subscriptions."