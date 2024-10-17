YouTube is testing a new version of its Premium Lite subscription
Nix (most of) the ads for half the price with this plan.
YouTube is testing a revamp of its Premium Lite subscription tier. User made the rounds on social media this week, and today a Google rep later confirmed to multiple other outlets that the plan is being tested in Australia, Germany and Thailand. This new version would have "limited ads," which the fine print describes as most videos being ad-free, "but you may see video ads on music content and Shorts, and non-interruptive ads when you search and browse."
The original Premium Lite subscription began in Europe in 2021, but it only lasted a few years, with the video platform the option in October 2023. The plan's only benefit was removing all ads; it didn't offer the offline or background viewing options of the regular Premium offering.
We were able to confirm that the pricing model in Australia is $9 a month for Premium Lite, compared with $17 a month for full Premium access. That's in line with the costs from the original Lite, which were about half the rate of a regular plan. With the current costs of a YouTube subscription — for an individual or for the family option — having a mid-tier choice could certainly be appealing.