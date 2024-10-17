YouTube is testing a new version of its Premium Lite subscription

YouTube is testing a revamp of its Premium Lite subscription tier. User screenshots made the rounds on social media this week, and today a Google rep later confirmed to multiple other outlets that the plan is being tested in Australia, Germany and Thailand. This new version would have "limited ads," which the fine print describes as most videos being ad-free, "but you may see video ads on music content and Shorts, and non-interruptive ads when you search and browse."

The original Premium Lite subscription began testing in Europe in 2021, but it only lasted a few years, with the video platform eliminating the option in October 2023. The plan's only benefit was removing all ads; it didn't offer the offline or background viewing options of the regular Premium offering.