Super Nintendo World Orlando opens next May

The Super Nintendo World theme park in Orlando is nearly ready for visitors. Universal Orlando Resort just announced that the Mario-friendly attraction will open its doors on May 22, 2025. That gives you over six months to find the perfect Goomba costume to wear on opening day.

This is the third Nintendo theme park throughout the world, as the Orlando location joins pre-existing parks in Los Angeles and Japan. If the layout looks anything like the other two parks, you should expect a large interactive area to explore, special themed rides and, of course, all kinds of Nintendo-adjacent dining and shopping. The original Japanese park just got a nifty Donkey Kong Country area , but it remains to be seen if that’ll make the jump to the states.

This is part of a larger expansion of Universal Resort Orlando, called Universal Epic Universe. This includes five areas to explore. There’s the aforementioned Super Nintendo World, but this expansion will also host the pre-existing Harry Potter attraction.

The area will be home to a theme park based on the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and another based on the Dark Universe franchise. That last one is pretty odd to me, being as how the Dark Universe franchise peaked with a few middling horror films in the 2010s. Most of the planned films in this shared cinematic universe were scrapped after 2017’s The Mummy crashed and burned.