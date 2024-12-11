The Pokémon Company is teaming up with 'Wallace and Gromit' studio Aardman on a mystery project

The Pokémon Company and stop-motion studio Aardman just announced that they are working on a "special project" together. We don't have too many details about the project, except that it will allow Aardman to bring "their unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe in brand-new adventures." That sounds like a TV show or movie, right?

We also know that this mystery project will be released to the public in 2027, so that's something to look forward to. The companies said that more information will be shared in the near future .

"Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat," said Taito Okiura, VP of Marketing and Media at The Pokémon Company.

Okiura isn't kidding. Aardman has been in the animation game since 1972 and is most famous for stuff like the Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run franchises. The company is a claymation and stop-motion animation powerhouse. Remember that classic music video for Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer"? That's Aardman, as is the video for Nina Simone's "My Baby Just Cares for Me."