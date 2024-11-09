Andor season two will hit Disney+ in April

Star Wars fans have been waiting quite some time to find out when they'll be able to watch the second and final season of Andor. At the D23 Brazil fan expo, Lucasfilm revealed that the Rogue One prequel series will debut on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. That's almost three years since the first season premiered in August 2022, and just after next year's edition of Star Wars Celebration.

The show focuses on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the years leading up to the events of Rogue One. It details how he came to work against the Empire as an important operative for the Rebel Alliance. Andor has been widely hailed as one of the best pieces of Star Wars media over the last few years, and now you know when you'll be able to watch more of the rebel spy's story.

In the meantime, Star Wars fans will be able to check out the seemingly Goonies-esque Skeleton Key. The series stars Jude Law and focuses on a group of kids discovering a spaceship and going on an adventure. The first two episodes will hit Disney+ on December 3.