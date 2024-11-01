The new Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer is heavy on Spielberg vibes

There’s a new Star Wars show coming out in just over a month. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on December 3 with two episodes on Disney+. The streamer just released a brand-new trailer to prove it.

For the uninitiated, this is a live action show set during the same time period as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka , or around ten years after the events of Return of the Jedi. We don’t know too much about the plot, other than it involves some suburban kids finding a spaceship and going on an adventure.

If that reminds you of some classic flicks from the 1980s, you aren’t alone. The whole thing seems to be an homage to Steven Spielberg, Amblin and the vast array of kid-friendly adventures from that decade. People have been calling it “Goonies in space,” but a more modern reference would be “Stranger Things in space.”

The trailer also showcases one of the things I’m personally most interested in with this show. Some of it is set in settled planets, likely core worlds such as Coruscant. There are suburban neighborhoods and schools. There are people going to work. We haven’t gotten many looks as to how regular people live in a galaxy far, far away. That’s my jam, right there.

The showrunners here are Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, who made the recent Spider-Man movies for the MCU. The cast is primarily composed of unknown kids, including an elephant alien who may or may not be related to Mos Espa band leader Max Rebo. However, Jude Law is in it. He’s likely playing a Jedi, though there could be a twist there.