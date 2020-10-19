New trailer for 'The Mandalorian' season two brings back most of our old friends

During Monday Night Football (corporate synergy is now focused on supporting subscription streaming, remember?) Disney premiered a new trailer for its biggest hit on Disney+, The Mandalorian. Season two is practically around the corner as it starts streaming on October 30th, with its masked hero, Baby Yoda, and at least one character in the trailer that I had not expected to see again.

Along with lead actor Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito are listed as the guest stars this season, and episode directors include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.