Image credit: Francois Duhamel /Lucasfilm Ltd.

New trailer for 'The Mandalorian' season two brings back most of our old friends

A new trailer for 'The Mandalorian' S2 popped up during Monday Night Football.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Child in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+
Francois Duhamel /Lucasfilm Ltd.

During Monday Night Football (corporate synergy is now focused on supporting subscription streaming, remember?) Disney premiered a new trailer for its biggest hit on Disney+, The Mandalorian. Season two is practically around the corner as it starts streaming on October 30th, with its masked hero, Baby Yoda, and at least one character in the trailer that I had not expected to see again.

Along with lead actor Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito are listed as the guest stars this season, and episode directors include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Gallery: 'The Mandalorian' season two teaser images | 17 Photos

17

