Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney+/Lucasfilm

'The Mandalorian' season two hits Disney+ on October 30th

The Star Wars series could be a multiple Emmy winner by the time it returns.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
35m ago
Comments
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Mandalorian
Disney+/Lucasfilm

It’s almost time to get obsessed with Baby Yoda all over again. Season two of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian will start streaming on Disney+ on October 30th.

There aren’t any more details about the release schedule yet, including whether Disney will follow the same track it did for season one by debuting episodes weekly instead of making all of them available at once. You can probably expect at least one trailer before the premiere date to whet your appetite for more bounty-hunting (or Child-protecting) adventures.

By the time The Mandalorian returns, it could be a multiple Emmy-winning show. It received 15 Emmy nominations this year, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. You can find out whether it wins that prize when the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place on September 20th.

In this article: streaming, releasedate, release date, the mandalorian, starwars, tv, disney+, star wars, disney plus, themandalorian, disneyplus, lucasfilm, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Astronomers spot a super-rare class of black hole for the first time

Astronomers spot a super-rare class of black hole for the first time

View
Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
Samsung's Premiere 4K ultra short throw is the first projector certified for HDR10+

Samsung's Premiere 4K ultra short throw is the first projector certified for HDR10+

View
The best ultraportable laptops you can buy

The best ultraportable laptops you can buy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr