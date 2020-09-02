'The Mandalorian' season two hits Disney+ on October 30th

It’s almost time to get obsessed with Baby Yoda all over again. Season two of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian will start streaming on Disney+ on October 30th.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming October 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/w7PIQfwrBm — Disney (@Disney) September 2, 2020

There aren’t any more details about the release schedule yet, including whether Disney will follow the same track it did for season one by debuting episodes weekly instead of making all of them available at once. You can probably expect at least one trailer before the premiere date to whet your appetite for more bounty-hunting (or Child-protecting) adventures.