'The Mandalorian' scores a best drama Emmy nomination for Disney+

Netflix dominated the list of nominees and, uh, Quibi got 10 nods.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
59m ago
The Mandalorian
Disney+

This year’s Primetime Emmy nominations have been announced and it was a successful first year for newbie streaming services Disney+, Apple TV+ and Quibi. Disney+ picked up 19 nominations overall, including somewhat of a surprise in the Best Drama Series category with live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian — it seems Emmy voters loved Baby Yoda just as much as the rest of us. The World According To Jeff Goldblum, meanwhile, was nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special.

Apple TV+ couldn't crack the big two categories, but it scored 18 nominations in total. Some pundits expected The Morning Show (which picked up awards at other ceremonies this year) to make the cut in the best drama category. It at least scored acting nods for Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, and nominations in some craft categories. Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series is also up for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

Despite the tepid reception the platform has received (to put it mildly), Quibi snagged its first Emmy nominations too. It picked up ten overall, mostly for acting performances in short-form shows. Quibi also earned Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series nods for Reno 911! and Most Dangerous Game.

Netflix, on the other hand, is more of an Emmy juggernaut than ever this year. It received 160 nominations, by far the most of any network or platform. The Crown, Ozark, Stranger Things, Dead To Me, The Kominsky Method, Unbelievable and Unorthodox all received best series nominations in their respective categories. The company also dominated the television movie category with four of the five slots.

Amazon picked up 30 nominations for Prime Video series, including 20 nods for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale returned to the Best Drama Series lineup, with the streaming service claiming 26 nominations overall. Meanwhile, Oculus received three nods and YouTube landed two. HBO’s Watchmen scored the most nominations of any show with 26. You can check out the full list of nominees at the Emmys website.

