'The Mandalorian' scores a best drama Emmy nomination for Disney+

This year’s Primetime Emmy nominations have been announced and it was a successful first year for newbie streaming services Disney+, Apple TV+ and Quibi. Disney+ picked up 19 nominations overall, including somewhat of a surprise in the Best Drama Series category with live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian — it seems Emmy voters loved Baby Yoda just as much as the rest of us. The World According To Jeff Goldblum, meanwhile, was nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special.
Apple TV+ couldn't crack the big two categories, but it scored 18 nominations in total. Some pundits expected The Morning Show (which picked up awards at other ceremonies this year) to make the cut in the best drama category. It at least scored acting nods for Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, and nominations in some craft categories. Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series is also up for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.