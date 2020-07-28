'The Mandalorian' scores a best drama Emmy nomination for Disney+

Despite the tepid reception the platform has received (to put it mildly), Quibi snagged its first Emmy nominations too. It picked up ten overall, mostly for acting performances in short-form shows. Quibi also earned Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series nods for Reno 911! and Most Dangerous Game.

Netflix, on the other hand, is more of an Emmy juggernaut than ever this year. It received 160 nominations, by far the most of any network or platform. The Crown, Ozark, Stranger Things, Dead To Me, The Kominsky Method, Unbelievable and Unorthodox all received best series nominations in their respective categories. The company also dominated the television movie category with four of the five slots.

Amazon picked up 30 nominations for Prime Video series, including 20 nods for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale returned to the Best Drama Series lineup, with the streaming service claiming 26 nominations overall. Meanwhile, Oculus received three nods and YouTube landed two. HBO’s Watchmen scored the most nominations of any show with 26. You can check out the full list of nominees at the Emmys website.