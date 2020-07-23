Quibi will let you screenshot its shows

Quibi has introduced the ability to screenshot its bite-size shows, but it uses a method quite different from what you’re used to. Tom Conrad, Quibi’s Chief Product Officer, has announced the feature and explained how it works in a Twitter thread. “[I]t’s not your grandfather’s screenshotting,” he said. To grab one, you’ll have to press and hold the screen to bring up a menu with an option that says “Slide over to screenshot.” After you slide over and press it, the app will capture what’s on screen and give you the option to share it.

To grab a screenshot on Quibi, press-and-hold on any playing episode to reveal a menu. Slide your finger over to the screenshot icon to grab a still. Voila. Screenshot.



BUT WHY? WHY? WHY would we go our own way on this? 3/6 pic.twitter.com/7qJ6RLlTB2 — Tom Conrad (@tconrad) July 23, 2020

In his announcement, Conrad emphasized the feature’s meme-making potential. “Share your cel-drawn horoscope with the world! Photoshop your own head onto action star @KevinHart4real,” he wrote. After all, people sharing memes using its shows would put the service in front of more eyes through social media channels. And Quibi definitely needs all the help it can get to boost signups.