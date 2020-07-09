Netflix is making a sixth season of 'The Crown' after all

Earlier this year, it emerged that The Crown, one of Netflix’s biggest shows, would wrap up after its fifth season. But it has reversed course, as it’s returning to creator and writer Peter Morgan’s initial concept of a six-season run for the Royal Family drama.

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan told Variety in a statement. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”