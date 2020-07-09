Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

Netflix is making a sixth season of 'The Crown' after all

The creative team is going back to its original plan.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
30m ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Crown
Netflix

Earlier this year, it emerged that The Crown, one of Netflix’s biggest shows, would wrap up after its fifth season. But it has reversed course, as it’s returning to creator and writer Peter Morgan’s initial concept of a six-season run for the Royal Family drama.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan told Variety in a statement. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

By the time it ends, The Crown will cover Queen Elizabeth II’s life up to the early 2000s. So, it won’t touch on more recent events, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the Royal Family.

Filming on season four wrapped up just before the onset of COVID-19 lockdowns in the UK. That season is expected to hit Netflix later in 2020, a year or so after season three premiered. It’ll bring an end to Oscar-winner Olivia Colman’s two-season stint as Queen Elizabeth II, as Imelda Staunton is taking over the role for the final two seasons.

In this article: netflix, the crown, thecrown, streaming, streaming video, streamingvideo, tv, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Canon takes on Sony's A7 series with the full-frame EOS R6 camera

Canon takes on Sony's A7 series with the full-frame EOS R6 camera

View
Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

View
Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

View
Dell's XPS Desktop fits NVIDIA and AMD graphics inside a smaller case

Dell's XPS Desktop fits NVIDIA and AMD graphics inside a smaller case

View
Logitech pulls support for Harmony Express remote a year after launch

Logitech pulls support for Harmony Express remote a year after launch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr