Star Wars animated series 'The Bad Batch' is coming to Disney+ in 2021

Star Wars: The Clone Wars wrapped up its final season on Disney+ a couple of months ago, but there’s another animated series in the works from a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on the streaming service next year.

The cavalry has arrived! @StarWars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated #DisneyPlus Original Series from Lucasfilm, will debut in 2021. Get all the details: https://t.co/w7EU4Y4q91 pic.twitter.com/coXSfQuv7S — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 13, 2020

It’ll follow the Bad Batch (surprisingly enough), a group of experimental clones who debuted in The Clone Wars. Each of them has a unique skill, “which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew,” according to a Star Wars blog post. The Bad Batch will tackle missions as mercenaries while they seek a new purpose “in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.”