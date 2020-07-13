Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars animated series 'The Bad Batch' is coming to Disney+ in 2021

It's set 'in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Star Wars The Bad Batch
Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Clone Wars wrapped up its final season on Disney+ a couple of months ago, but there’s another animated series in the works from a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on the streaming service next year.

It’ll follow the Bad Batch (surprisingly enough), a group of experimental clones who debuted in The Clone Wars. Each of them has a unique skill, “which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew,” according to a Star Wars blog post. The Bad Batch will tackle missions as mercenaries while they seek a new purpose “in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.”

Star Wars stalwart Dave Filoni is among the series’ executive producers, and Jennifer Corbett (of Star Wars Resistance) will be head writer of The Bad Batch. Along with this show and another season of The Mandalorian, there are several other Star Wars series on the way to Disney+. Over the next couple of years, you can expect to see a Rogue One prequel about Cassian Andor, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series (with Ewan McGregor returning to the role) and a female-centric show from a co-creator of Russian Doll.

