Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Christian Charisius / Reuters

Apple TV+ acquires Werner Herzog's meteorite documentary 'Fireball'

The director teamed up with volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
7m ago
Comments
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

German director and head of the Berlinale jury Werner Herzog addresses a news conference at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2010. The Berlinale film festival celebrates its 60th anniversary and runs from February 11 to 21, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Christian Charisius / Reuters

When Apple TV+ launched, the space drama For All Mankind was immediately well-received, and now Apple has acquired a space documentary. Directed by Werner Herzog — taking a break from his Mandalorian duties — and professor Clive Oppenheimer, Fireball promises to help viewers “discover how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future.”

The two previously collaborated on other documentaries, including their volcano deep-dive Into the Inferno, which premiered on Netflix in 2016. This documentary was announced in 2018 and is produced by Spring Films. There’s no release date mentioned, but with many productions sidelined due to the pandemic, competition over content that’s ready to release may get fiercer.

In this article: Werner Herzog, Apple, Apple TV Plus, documentary, Fireball, meteorite, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
9 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox promise was trouble from the start

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox promise was trouble from the start

View
Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

Rockstar previews major updates for Red Dead Online and GTA V Online

View
The next Oculus Quest headset might arrive in September

The next Oculus Quest headset might arrive in September

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr