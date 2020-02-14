First ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser moves the action far from Hawkins

"It's not all good news for our "American"; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," the Duffer brothers wrote in a statement.

Last fall, Netflix confirmed Stranger Things 4 was in the works and that it signed the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to a multi-year film and series overall deal. The last season was streamed by over 40 million accounts, and Netflix, understandably, wants to keep that success going. Unfortunately, Netflix has not shared a release date. Though, some expect the new season to arrive in late 2020 or 2021.