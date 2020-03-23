Latest in Entertainment

What's on TV this week: 'Ozark' season three

Also: 'The Wizard' on Blu-ray, and the 'Star Trek: Picard' season finale.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
28m ago
Netflix

Another week at home, and at least there are a few worthy options to watch. After a lengthy gap, Netflix's Ozark will pick up season three with the plot advanced six months from where we last visited the characters. On CBS All Access things are wrapping up for season one of Star Trek: Picard, and this week is also the season finale of Terriers 2, aka Stumptown.

One thing to keep an eye on for PS4 and Switch owners is the potential debut of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. The classic game is supposed to debut in "early 2020" on the platforms, and briefly appeared on Sony's official release list -- we'll see if it actually drops this week. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • 1917 (4K)
  • The Wizard (Collector's Edition)
  • The Grudge
  • April Fool's Day
  • Bleeding Edge (PC, Xbox One)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York (Switch, PS4)
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy(?) (PS4, Switch(?)

Tuesday

  • Tom Segura: Ball Hog, Netflix, 3 AM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • This is Us (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Schitt's Creek, Pop TV, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • One Day At a Time (season premiere), Pop TV, 9:30 PM
  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM
  • Council of Dads (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM
  • Miracle Workers, TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Signs (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Curtiz, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Occupant, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • Lego Masters, Fox, 9 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
  • Dave, FXX, 10 PM
  • Twenties, BET, 10 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Stumptown (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Year of the Rabbit (season finale), IFC, 10:30 PM
  • Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (season finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • 7Seeds (Part 2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Unorthodox (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ruthless BET+, 3 AM
  • Kevin Hart: What the Fit, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Devs, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Star Trek: Picard (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Playing for Keeps, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Hospital Playlist, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM
  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Outmatched (season finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America's Election, HBO, 9 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
  • Deputy (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • The Bold Type (season finale), Freeform, 9 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM
  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM
  • The Sinner (season finale), USA, 10 PM
  • A Million Little Things (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Making the Cut (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Ozark (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Be Our Chef (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM
  • Baghdad Central (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Uncorked, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Decline, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Disney Insider, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Amazing Stories, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM
  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Shop Class, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Steven Universe (series finale), Cartoon Network, 7 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Trade (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
  • Vagrant Queen (series premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • 20 Women to Watch in 2020, Syfy, 11 PM
  • High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
  • This Week at the Comedy Cellar (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • J-Style Trip, Netflix, 3 AM
  • A Mother Knows Worst, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • The Wall, NBC, 7 PM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • Outlander , Starz, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Duncanville, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Vice (season premiere), Showtime, 8 PM
  • Our Cartoon President (spring finale), Showtime, 8:30 PM
  • Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Unsung: Billy Paul, TV One, 10 PM

All times listed are ET.

