Apple greenlights Severance season three

After a season that resolved a few key mysteries but still perplexed fans and raised the personal stakes for everyone's favorite macrodata refiners , it's not a huge shock that Apple has renewed one of its most successful shows. Just as the second season finale hit Apple TV+, the company confirmed Severance will be returning for a third season.

The company says Severance became the most-watched show on its streaming service during the second season. The sci-fi thriller took the crown from Ted Lasso, which Apple also recently renewed .

Season 3 of Severance is available upon request.

- Tim C. https://t.co/bNig41qs9t pic.twitter.com/cnctZIRDNF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2025

All going well, the wait shouldn't be quite as long between seasons of Severance this time around. Fans had to remain patient for three years for the second season, in large part because of filming delays due to writers' and actors' strikes in 2023.

This week, The Information reported that Apple slashed its initial content budget for Apple TV+ by 10 percent from $5 billion to help reign in costs. The company is said to be losing over $1 billion per year on Apple TV+ — purportedly making it the only Apple subscription service that isn't turning a profit despite reaching 45 million subscribers last year. Still, the company is evidently willing to keep supporting expensive projects like Severance if they keep performing well.

There's no release window for season three of Severance as yet. In the meantime, I'll be pretending I'm an innie so I can hopefully forget any spoilers I see until I have a chance to watch the season two finale.