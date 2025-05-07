Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch is leaving Netflix for good

Netflix has been gradually culling its library of interactive content for a while now, but Black Mirror's Emmy award winning Bandersnatch was one of the few survivors. Until now. As spotted by What's on Netflix , the choose-your-own-adventure film set in a fictional game development studio will be leaving the service globally on May 12.

At the beginning of December 2024, only four of Netflix's "Interactive Specials" remained, of which Bandersnatch was one. As of today there are only two left. The other is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, which first debuted back in 2020 and is also being removed imminently.

Netflix's first interactive effort was 2017's Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, but Bandersnatch, which arrived the following year, was the first to be targeted at an adult audience, and arguably the company's most successful of these experiments. Set in the UK in the mid-80s, it follows a young programmer who sets out to adapt a dark fantasy novel into a story-driven video game, before things inevitably take a dark turn. The film featured multiple endings and branching paths based on the decisions you made, and went on to win two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Which probably leaves you wondering why Netflix is getting rid of it. Back in December, company spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher told The Verge that the technology had "served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas."